2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host intriguing pass rusher on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Houston Christian pass rusher Jalyx Hunt on a pre-draft 30 visit. The news was confirmed by long-time NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hunt projects as an intriguing mid-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hunt first began capturing pre-draft attention at this year’s Senior Bowl. The small schooler appropriately rubbed shoulders with big-time prospects in Mobile by displaying overall athleticism. Hunt’s pre-draft stock was elevated as a result.

Hunt furthered his momentum by putting forth another terrific performance at the NFL Combine. Hunt ran a 4.64 40 at 252 pounds. Hunt also leaped a 95th-percentile 128 inch broad jump, and 88th percentile 37.5 inch vertical, per MockDraftable. Hunt also possesses an 85th percentile wingspan (82 3/4”).

Jalyx Hunt is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.18 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 140 out of 1685 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Hunt pairs a strong athletic profile with the size and length required to develop into an impactful pass rusher. Hunt recorded 13.5 sacks across two campaigns at Houston Christian after transferring to the program from Cornell. The Titans have a big-time need at outside linebacker after losing Denico Autry to free agency. The Titans could target Hunt through a trade-back scenario, or with the No. 106 selection in the fourth round.