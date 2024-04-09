Logan Ryan retires from the NFL

Logan Ryan announced on Twitter this morning that he is retiring from the NFL:

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!



Thanks to the fans for watching!



Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!



Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

Ryan had a great career, including one of the most memorable moments in Tennessee Titans history when he picked off Tom Brady and ended the New England Patriots dynasty. That was such a great night!

That was probably especially sweet for Ryan who started his career with the Patriots. They picked him in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played there for four years before signing with the Titans. He played for the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco Giants after leaving the Titans. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and played in the Super Bowl this past year with the 49ers.

Ryan was such an easy guy to root for because he was such a good player, a good team leader, and a leader in the community. He will be great in whatever he decides to do next in his life.