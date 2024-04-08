 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat on pre-draft visit

The Titans are hosting a 360 pound defensive tackle on a pre-draft visit

By Justin Melo
2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Texas Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to host Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat on a pre-draft visit. Sweat’s meeting with the Titans will occur on Monday in Nashville according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Sweat has some questions to answer about an alleged run-in with the law.

Sweat was allegedly arrested for DWI earlier this week. As Pelissero noted, Sweat was released on a $3,000 bond. The Titans’ front-office brass will undoubtedly have questions.

Sweat is considered one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 366 pound Longhorn standout possesses rare size and strength for the position. Sweat routinely flashed as a physically dominant interior defender at Texas.

Sweat totaled 128 career tackles throughout five successful seasons at Texas. Sweat accumulated 17.5 tackles for loss and, 14 pass breakups and 5.0 sacks. Sweat projects as a two-down run stopper with capped pass-rushing potential at the next level.

The Titans have had a sizable need at the position since parting ways with nose tackle Teair Tart midway through the 2023 campaign. The run defense struggled down the stretch. General manager Ran Carthon hasn’t exactly addressed the position through free agency either. The Titans took a low-cost one-year flier on Sebastian Joseph-Day, who is scheduled to play inside next to Jeffery Simmons. A draft pick like Sweat could quickly replace a player like Joseph-Day.

