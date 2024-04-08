Titans to host LSU WR Malik Nabers on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers on a pre-draft visit. The visit occurs in Nashville on Monday according to a report from Ian Rapoport. This marks the third visit between the Titans and Nabers. The Titans took Nabers out to dinner before LSU’s Pro Day, and they also interviewed him formally at the NFL Combine. The Titans are clearly considering Nabers with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#LSU WR Malik Nabers, one of the Draft’s top receivers, is visiting the #Titans on Monday, source said. This week, he also has Top 30 visits to the #Jets on Tuesday and #Bears on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

Nabers recorded 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns for an explosive Tigers offense throughout the 2023 campaign. Nabers pairs explosiveness with rare acceleration and play strength. Nabers is an outstanding route runner that routinely creates post-catch yards for himself.

The Titans still have a long-term need at receiver despite acquiring Calvin Ridley in free agency this offseason. DeAndre Hopkins is entering a contract year. New Titans head coach Brian Callahan runs a receiver-heavy offense. We can’t totally rule out Nabers at No. 7 if he’s still on the board given Callahan’s affection for pass catchers.

Nabers didn’t perform athletically at the NFL Combine, but he posted elite numbers at LSU’s Pro Day. Nabers ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing-fast 4.35 seconds. He also leaped a 42 inch vertical. Nabers is an elite receiver prospect that has clearly captured the Titans’ attention throughout the pre-draft process.