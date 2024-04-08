2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host OT JC Latham on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting Alabama offensive tackle prospect JC Latham on a pre-draft 30 visit. The visit occurs in Nashville on Monday according to a report from Adam Schefter. Latham could garner consideration from the Titans with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle is far and away the Titans’ No. 1 need entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Andre Dillard was released from his contract earlier this offseason. Despite being extremely active in free agency, Titans general manager Ran Carthon surprisingly hasn’t addressed the position. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jaelyn Duncan, and John Ojukwu are the only three pure tackles on the Titans’ roster. None of them are starting-caliber players.

Latham is a mammoth blocker that possesses the physical stature, strength, and movement skills necessary to develop into a Pro Bowl tackle. Latham primarily played right tackle at Alabama, and that’s likely his position at the next level as well. New offensive line coach Bill Callahan would appreciate an opportunity to develop a tackle with Latham’s grip strength and power.

Latham did not perform athletically at the NFL Combine. The Crimson Tide standout measured in at nearly 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds with 35.12 inch arms and a 84.38 inch wingspan. It’s conceivable that the Titans view Latham as the best, or second best, offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.