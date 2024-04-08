Titans hosted Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Tyler Guyton on a pre-draft 30 visit. A league source confirmed the visit to Music City Miracles, stating it occurred in March. Considering the Titans have such a huge need at tackle, Guyton is a potential target for general manager Ran Carthon in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Titans are understandably showing lots of interest in offensive tackles. They also recently hosted Joe Alt and JC Latham on pre-draft visits. Guyton is the third-known tackle to visit Nashville through an official 30.

Guyton is an athletically gifted tackle with rare movement skills. Guyton relies on that athleticism to be a dominant blocker in pass protection. There are some technical advancements required for Guyton to reach his full potential, however. Placement and timing of his punch is currently inconsistent. Guyton also has a tendency to expose his chest in pass protection. These are fixable warts, especially under a terrific offensive line coach like Bill Callahan.

Guyton displayed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine. The Sooners standout impressed at the weigh-in process at 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds. Guyton ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 seconds with an explosive 1.76 10-yard split, and he also leaped a 34.5 inch vertical, and 8-foot-11 broad.

The Titans appear slated to enter the 2024 NFL Draft without clear-and-obvious starting tackles on the left and right side. Guyton played more than 1,000 snaps at right tackle for Oklahoma, and less than 100 snaps as a blindside protector. Guyton’s movement skills do project a more permanent potential move to left tackle, however.

Guyton projects as a mid-to-late first round selection. Now that he’s completed an in-person visit with the franchise, Guyton could be a target for the Titans, especially if they trade down from the No. 7 overall pick.