Titans host CB Caelen Carson on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are currently hosting Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson on a pre-draft visit. News of the visit began making its rounds on Twitter. Carson is an extremely intriguing cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Carson did not perform athletically at the NFL Combine. The Waldorf, Maryland native measured in at 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds. Carson reportedly leaped a 9-foot-6 broad jump at Wake Forest’s Pro Day.

On tape, Carson is a competitive man-coverage cornerback with terrific positional and scheme versatility. The Demon Deacons mixed man and zone coverage. Carson’s fiery attitude would align with Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Carson played four seasons at Wake Forest. He accumulated 120 total tackles, 29 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Carson also forced, or recovered, four total fumbles.

The Titans are well-stocked at the cornerback position after acquiring L’Jarius Sneed and Chido Awuzie this offseason. Roger McCreary appears slated to play the nickel position. You can never have too many cornerbacks, however. Carson could be a target for Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Day Three.

Carson strikes me as the type of prospect that will outperform his draft slot.