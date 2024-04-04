Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed has shut down new Texans WR Stefon Diggs

The AFC South received a major shake-up on Wednesday morning when the Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Diggs’ arrival in the division makes the Tennessee Titans’ acquisition of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed that much more important. Sneed has routinely played shutdown coverage on Diggs throughout his career.

#Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has played in 5 games vs the Bills. Here's what Diggs did:



- 3/10

- 37 yds

- 30.0% rec rate

- 0 TDs — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) April 3, 2024

Sneed routinely plays follow coverage against opposing No. 1 receivers, and that was no different when the Kansas City Chiefs encountered Diggs and the Bills. As FWordsPod laid out above, Diggs hauled in just three of 10 targets for 37 yards when targeted versus Sneed as the primary coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sneed and Diggs routinely met in the postseason given that both the Chiefs and Bills are annual Super Bowl contenders. The Chiefs have advanced past the Bills in each meeting. Diggs converted just 30% of his targets versus Sneed into receptions. Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will hope Sneed continues to outperform Diggs in man coverage.

The Texans now feature a trio of high-level receivers in Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins. The likes of Sneed, Chido Awuzie, and Roger McCreary will be tasked with slowing down C.J. Stroud and the passing-game weapons at his disposal. With each move made in the AFC South, it’s becoming increasingly clearer why Titans general manager Ran Carthon prioritized the cornerback position this offseason.

In addition to Stroud and Houston, the Titans will also face Anthony Richardson and Trevor Lawrence twice annually. In addition to Diggs, Sneed is slated to square off with Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and others throughout the 2024 season. Sneed will quickly earn his pay in Tennessee.