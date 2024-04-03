Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Houston Texans have acquired WR Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 second-round pick. The Texans will also receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal. The Texans are having a really good offseason. To get Diggs for nothing more than a future 2 is pretty insane. What are the Bills thinking here?

The Texans' offense was really good last year and now they have added Diggs. That’s not great news for the Tennessee Titans and the rest of the AFC South. It’s a good thing the Titans added a couple of really good corners this offseason, but they are going to need to upgrade in the pass rush department at some point against this group. Hey, maybe C.J. Stroud will take a big step backward next season.

I haven’t spent a lot of time paying attention to what the Bills need in the draft, but they have lost Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. It is safe to say receiver is at the top of their list.