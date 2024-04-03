3 LB’s Titans could target in 2024 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made some interesting comments throughout L’Jarius Sneed’s introductory press conference on Tuesday. Faced with a barrage of questions, one of the more intriguing moments occurred when Carthon was asked about the inside linebacker position and who will wear the green dot (“call” the defense) in 2024. The Titans have an obvious hole at that leadership position after swapping Azeez Al-Shaair (who called the 2023 defense) with Kenneth Murray Jr. in free agency, a player who has never called an NFL defense.

Here’s what Carthon had to say:

“It’s about the person. Fred Warner wore the green dot as a rookie for us in San Francisco,” Carthon said. “It’s about what that person is comfortable with. If they’re able to handle the communication and they’re a three-down player, they’ll be out there. [A safety] Eric Weddle wore the green dot with the Chargers and Rams. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a linebacker,” Carthon concluded.

Interesting comments from Ran Carthon on the green dot responsibilities. He reminded everyone that the green dot doesn't have to be an ILB and mentioned how Curtis Lofton and Fred Warner were rookies and handled the responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/64xfqPBUkY — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 2, 2024

Carthon also noted that a second-year linebacker wore the green dot in Atlanta when Carthon was with the Falcons. Carthon’s comments allude to the Titans targeting an inside linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially as high as No. 38. We’ve swiftly identified three potential options.

PAYTON WILSON | NC STATE

The medicals will be crucial to ultimately determining Wilson’s pre-draft stock. He’s suffered a barrage of season-ending injuries in his past, but Wilson was completely healthy, and uber productive, throughout 2023. Wilson recorded a career-high 138 tackles and three interceptions. He ran a 4.43 40, 4.2 shuttle, and 6.85 3-cone at the NFL Combine. Wilson is a three-down linebacker with the football I.Q. necessary to wear the green dot for the Titans in 2024.

Payton Wilson is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 35 out of 2800 LB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/DbavM34tKd pic.twitter.com/hmp7q2rOER — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 3, 2024

JORDAN MAGEE | TEMPLE

The Titans were present at Temple’s Pro Day last week per Andrew DiCecco. Magee finished tied for first among all participating linebackers at the NFL Combine in the 10-yard split (1.54), third in the broad jump (10-foot-4), fourth in the vertical (35.50 inches), and fifth in the 40 (4.55). Magee was very productive at Temple, totaling 235 tackles, 31 for a loss, and 8.0 sacks. Magee is rangy on tape with three-down potential.

Jordan Magee is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.29 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 188 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/POi2FSozDq pic.twitter.com/Jd22x8owJs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

TREVIN WALLACE | KENTUCKY

Trevin Wallace deserves more hype than he’s receiving. Wallace made a ton of plays behind the line of scrimmage for Kentucky in 2023, totaling career-highs in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.0). Wallace displayed rare lower-body explosion at the NFL Combine by leaping a 37.5 inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad.