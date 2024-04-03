Titans got an alpha corner in L’Jarius Sneed

The Tennessee Titans introduced cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the media on Tuesday. Sneed and general manager Ran Carthon discussed how the deal came together, his new contract, and more. It’s been a long time since the Titans had a confident alpha corner like Sneed.

“Confidence, energy, relentless, I’m a hell of player,” Sneed said. “I don’t fear anything. I’m not afraid to lose, but I win most of reps.”

Confidence. Alpha. Motivated. Those three terms immediately come to mind when watching Sneed’s presser. The expectation is that Sneed will eliminate one side of the field while following opposite No. 1 WRs. That’s cruicial in a division that features young passers such as C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Anthony Richardson.

Sneed was also on The Official Titans Podcast (OTP) with Mike Keith and Amie Wells. You can watch that appearance here. It’s impossible to dislike Sneed. He seems extremely motivated.

Carthon mentioned that Sneed loves to come downhill and tackle, and is an excellent fit for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s coverage scheme. Sneed also discussed his excitement to meet Wilson, and his impending training camp battles with Calvin Ridley.

You probably have to go back to Samari Rolle to remember the last time the Titans had a corner as talented as Sneed. This seconndary has potential to be an all-timer with pairing Sneed with Chido Awuzie and Roger McCreary. It should be even better than the Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, and Adoree Jackson trio from a few years ago.