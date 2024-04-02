Are the Titans likelier to draft a RB than we realize?

The Tennessee Titans appear well-stocked at the running back position. General manager Ran Carthon replaced Derrick Henry by signing Tony Pollard in free agency to pair with Tyjae Spears. Pollard and Spears project as an effective one-two punch. So why are the Titans showing so much interest in running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft?

We know approximately 10 of Tennessee’s 30 pre-draft visits. Two of them are mid-round running backs. The Titans are slated to host, or already hosted, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler, and USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, per Antonio Morales.

Paying close attention to head coach Brian Callahan’s statements may reveal why the Titans continue to do extensive homework on running back prospects despite having two capable starters on the roster. Callahan spoke about the “division of labor” undergoing change at the running back position in recent years. What that division of labor looks like between Pollard and Spears is an ongoing process, and probably still will be when September arrives.

#Titans HC Brian Callahan said he doesn't believe the RB position is being devalued, there is a division of labor now. He still believes teams need a really good back and has reacehd out to Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/rq5iPQqRSu — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 27, 2024

Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network also posed an interesting theory. In a recent article, Caplan mentioned that the Titans’ run game as currently constructed lacks a “finisher,” meaning who could earn late-game carries when the Titans hold sizable leads in the fourth quarter. Of course it was Derrick Henry in that role for the previous six seasons. Spears is obviously undersized, and Pollard only weighs approximately 10 more pounds than him. Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut are still on the roster as well.

Lloyd possesses quality size for the position, weighing in at 220 pounds at the NFL Combine, a 70th-percentile weight for running backs per MockDraftable. By comparison, Pollard had 40th percentile weight at the combine, and Spears placed in the 18th percentile. Ali is a smaller back himself, but Lloyd would fit the “finishers” profile.

The Titans have two quality, versatile running backs in Pollard and Spears. Callahan has made intriguing comments that indicate the position is still a work in progress. Carthon’s actions indicate a similar line of thinking.

Don’t be shocked if the Titans select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.