Mel Kiper two round 2024 NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper has put out a new two-round 2024 NFL mock draft. He has the Tennessee Titans filling two of their biggest needs with their picks. In the first round, he has the Titans picking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame. That is obviously a popular pick for Tennessee in mock drafts around the internet. It is worth noting that the six picks before the Titans were on the clock were four quarterbacks, Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Malik Nabers.

That would give the Titans three real choices with the pick, take Alt, take Rome Odunze, or trade back. It will be interesting to see which way it goes if the draft plays out this way, and it seems more and more likely that it will.

In the second round, Kiper has the Titans taking Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida. He has Ladd McConkey of Georgia going off the board with the very next pick. Which one of those guys does Ran Carthon prefer? We might find that out on draft night.

Here is what Kiper had to say about the Alt pick:

Here’s another pick I’ve stuck with in all four of my mock drafts. Alt can step in and play left tackle as a rookie for the Titans, who parted ways with veteran Andre Dillard last month. Yes, they took an offensive lineman in Round 1 a year ago, but Peter Skoronski played mostly as guard as a rookie, and I ranked him as my No. 1 guard before the 2023 draft. Tennessee stills needs O-line help. The 6-foot-8, 321-pound Alt is a pure left tackle who started 33 games there for the Fighting Irish.

And the Pearsall pick: