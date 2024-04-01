Happy April: Titans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Happy April! We’ve finally reached the month of the 2024 NFL Draft. Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon is scheduled to own eight selections, including No. 7 overall. To celebrate draft month, we completed a full seven-round Titans mock draft using the Pro Football Focus simulator.

FIRST ROUND (NO. 7) | JOE ALT | OT | NOTRE DAME

The Titans still possess a massive need at left tackle. Protecting franchise quarterback Will Levis is of the utmost importance. Alt is plug-and-play with advanced technical abilities. Alt and Peter Skoronski would form an ascending left-sided duo under the tutelage of legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

SECOND ROUND (NO. 38) | CHRIS BRASWELL | EDGE | ALABAMA

Denico Autry’s pass rusher has created a sizable hole opposite Harold Landry III. Arden Key is best utilized as a situational pass rusher on third-and-obvious passing downs. Braswell pairs a red-hot motor with power and explosiveness.

FOURTH ROUND (NO. 106) | KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE | CB | MISSOURI

The Titans are hosting Abrams-Draine on a pre-draft visit. I still believe Carthon will attempt to add additional competition at cornerback despite adding Chido Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed this offseason. Abrams-Draine would offer the Titans better depth at the position than Eric Garror and Tre Avery currently do.

#Titans NFL Draft News: Tennessee is slated to host Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a Top 30 Visit, per source.



5-11, 180 pound CB ran a 4.44 40 with a 1.53 10-yard split. Titans also met with Abrams-Draine at @SeniorBowl. pic.twitter.com/6Gi7CppcUL — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2024

FIFTH ROUND (NO. 146) | MALIK MUSTAPHA | S | WAKE FOREST

The Titans still have a hole at safety opposite Amani Hooker. Elijah Molden isn’t a starting-caliber player at that position. Mustapha possesses outstanding burst and instincts to make plays on the ball with 10 career passes defensed, six fumbles, and three interceptions.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 182) | ETHAN DRISKELL | OT | MARSHALL

The Titans held three separate meetings with Driskell at the Senior Bowl. Tennessee also previously sent a scout to watch Driskell perform at Marshall during the 2023 campaign. That signals significant interest. Driskell is a bit of a waist-bender, but his rare size (6-8, 313) and measurements (36” arms) are an ideal fit for Callahan to develop.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 227) | JORDAN MAGEE | LB | TEMPLE

Carthon sent a scout to watch Magee perform at Temple’s Pro Day last week. Linebacker is a massive need following the departure of Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency. Magee is uber-athletic, having ran a 4.55 at the NFL Combine. Magee also leaped a 35.5 inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad.

Jordan Magee is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.29 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 188 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/POi2FSozDq pic.twitter.com/Jd22x8owJs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 242) | TULU GRIFFIN | WR | MISSISSIPPI STATE

Griffin recorded career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (658) this past season. Griffin also returned 54 career kicks for 1,640 yards and two touchdowns. With new kickoff rules in effect, Griffin possesses the potential to be a dynamic return man.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 252) | RASHEEN ALI | RB | MARSHALL

The Titans are slated to host three running backs on Top 30 visits. That list includes Marshall’s Rasheen Ali, who is being undervalued throughout this process. Ali is a slasher back with outstanding open-field acceleration.