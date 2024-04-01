Draft month is here! Resetting the Titans needs

Happy April Fool’s Day to all who celebrate. You will not be seeing any big joke post here but keep your head on a swivel out there. We have finally made it to April. That is significant to me on two fronts - the first is because I am an accountant, so the end is in sight. The second, and more pertinent here, is that it is finally draft month. For fans of teams like the Tennessee Titans who were eliminated early in the season, it has been an extremely long run up to the draft.

Ran Carthon did a lot of work in free agency. You can read all about it here. There is no doubt the roster is a lot better than it was when the calendar turned to March, but there is still a lot of work to be done. that work starts with the offensive line. Left tackle has been the biggest need for this team since Taylor Lewan’s season (and career) ended back in 2022.

The good news is that it is looking more and more like there are going to be four quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft before the Titans get on the clock at pick number seven. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Malik Nabers will more than likely be the other two players taken in the top six. If that is the case, that will leave Joe Alt on the board when the Titans pick. Take Alt and fix left tackle for the next decade.

There are still plenty of needs to be addressed after that. The Titans still need another receiver, an EDGE guy, an inside linebacker, and a safety. That’s a long list, but it is significantly shorter than before.