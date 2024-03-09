Titans free agency: Nick Folk expected to test the free agent market

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Nick Folk is expected to test the free agent market. He had a fantastic season with the Tennessee Titans last year making 29 of his 30 field goal attempts. The Titans traded for Folk right before the season started last year.

It has been a revolving door at kicker for the Titans ever since they brought Ryan Succop back from an injury too soon back in 2019. It would have been nice for the Titans to re-sign him before he hit the market, but there is a chance that Folk told them he wanted to try and go to a contender. He will turn 38 during the 2024 season.

The Titans also brought in Cade York for their practice squad at the beginning of the 2023 season, but he was signed by the New York Giants late in the year. He is currently a free agent and could be an option for this team.