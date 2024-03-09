Denver Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Denver Broncos are trading former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Diana Russini is reporting that the picks are a 5th and 6th round pick in this year’s draft. The Browns apparently don’t ever want to have draft picks. Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year.

Sean Payton is working on putting his stamp on the team in Denver. The team cut Russell Wilson earlier this week eating $85 million in dead cap this year to move on from the former Pro Bowler. Now they have sent out a former first-round pick.

Courtland Sutton has also been the subject of trade rumors for a year. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos move him as well.

Trade details from Spotrac:

#NFL TRADE#Browns Acquire

WR Jerry Jeudy

1 year, $12.987M cash/cap#Broncos Acquire

2024 5th round pick

2024 6th round pick



Cleveland's Top 3 receivers (Amari Cooper, Jeudy, Elijah Moore) are all entering a contract year in 2024. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 9, 2024

The Tennessee Titans will be very active in free agency, but I would be surprised to see them making any trades for players considering they already don’t have a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.