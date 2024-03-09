 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Denver Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns

A full rebuild is underway in Denver

By Jimmy Morris
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Denver Broncos are trading former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Diana Russini is reporting that the picks are a 5th and 6th round pick in this year’s draft. The Browns apparently don’t ever want to have draft picks. Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year.

Sean Payton is working on putting his stamp on the team in Denver. The team cut Russell Wilson earlier this week eating $85 million in dead cap this year to move on from the former Pro Bowler. Now they have sent out a former first-round pick.

Courtland Sutton has also been the subject of trade rumors for a year. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos move him as well.

Trade details from Spotrac:

The Tennessee Titans will be very active in free agency, but I would be surprised to see them making any trades for players considering they already don’t have a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

