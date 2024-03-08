Titans free agency: Tennessee re-signs long snapper Morgan Cox

The Tennessee Titans announced yesterday that they have re-signed long snapper Morgan Cox to a 1-year deal. Cox has been in the league for 14 seasons. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before coming over from the dark side. Cox has made 5 Pro Bowls in his career.

This is the first of what is sure to be many moves for the Titans in free agency. As a reminder, the negotiation period for free agency opens on Monday March 11th at 11:00 AM central time. The Titans are sure to be very active in free agency considering they have just over $80 million in cap space according to Spotrac, and they have needs at just about every position on the field.

This will be Ran Carthon’s first free agency period where he actually has money to spend. It will be interesting to see how he goes about building this next era of the Titans.