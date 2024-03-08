Should the Titans pursue Ronald Darby in Free Agency?

The Tennessee Titans are entering next week’s free agency period requiring at least one starting boundary cornerback. In truth, general manager Ran Carthon may need to sign two corners. Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting haven’t been re-signed and are slated to reach the open market. The Titans should be looking for upgrades after collectively allowing 227.4 passing yards per game last season.

JAYLON JOHNSON & L’JARIUS SNEED

Some of the more intriguing options initially believed to be available have already sorted through their situations. The Chicago Bears applied the franchise tag to Jaylon Johnson. The Kansas City Chiefs did the same with L’Jaruius Sneed, although he may still be available through a tag-and-trade scenario. USA Today reports the Titans are one of seven teams that have expressed interest in Sneed. It could make sense depending on Kansas City’s asking price, but we’d ultimately be a little surprised if the Titans parted with draft capital in a trade unless Sneed is available at a discount.

Carthon and Brian Callahan probably aren’t shocked that Johnson and Sneed, free agency’s perceived top two cornerbacks, aren’t going to be available through traditional free agency. The Titans’ front-office decision makers are tasked with identifying alternative options. One that I expect to intrigue the Titans is Baltimore Ravens cornerback Ronald Darby.

RONALD DARBY

Darby spent the 2023 season playing for new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson in Baltimore. Titans cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris coached Darby with the Washington Commanders in 2020. Darby’s ties to Wilson and Harris make him a potential target in free agency. A slew of other Titans assistants have also crossed paths with Darby, including tight ends coach Justin Outten and running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Darby was the second-most snapped cornerback on the Ravens roster in 2023, having earned 442 snaps. That accounted for 38.20% of all Ravens defensive plays. Darby maximized his opportunities.

Pro Football Focus assigned Darby a solid coverage grade of 71.7 for his performance throughout the season. Darby was credited with allowing 25 receptions on 51 targets, allowing less than 50% of the targets thrown his way to be converted. Opposing quarterbacks saw a passer rating of just 72.2 when targeting Darby in coverage.

Darby was a quality player for an outstanding Ravens defense in 2023 after signing a one-year prove-it deal worth $1.7 million after being released by the Denver Broncos. Darby is now well-positioned to sign a more lucrative contract, but he won’t break the bank like Johnson and Sneed would, and the Titans are flushed with cap space. The Titans should target Darby on the open market. Darby’s familiarity with coach Wilson and coach Harris make him an excellent fit for the new defensive scheme.