Should the Titans re-sign K Nick Folk?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins next week on March 11th. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. We’re taking an in-depth look at each free agent and providing arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing kicker Nick Folk.

Name: Nick Folk

Position: Kicker

Current Age: 39

Why the Titans should re-sign Folk

After years of cycling through unreliable kickers, Carthon and Mike Vrabel acquired Nick Folk in a trade with the New England Patriots before the 2023 season began. Folk proved to be an outstanding acquisition by nailing 29 of his 30 field goal attempts. Folk was especially reliable from deep, hitting five-of-six attempts from 50-plus yards. Extra points weren’t an issue for Folk either, as he successfully converted 28 of 30 attempts.

Touchbacks were a topic of conversation following Folk’s acquisition. It proved to be a non-concern with Folk actually posting the third-best percentage of his career. The cherry on top of Folk’s excellent campaign was that his 96.7% success rate set the Titans’ single-season record.

Why the Titans should let Folk walk

The Titans must locate a long-term solution at kicker. Folk is entering his age-40 season and isn’t a multi-year answer to Tennessee’s long-lasting kicking woes. Are the Titans going to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024? Does Folk have interest in playing for a non-contender?

Even if the Titans re-sign Folk, they should sign an undrafted kicker that could push him throughout training camp. Sort of how Ryan Stonehouse replaced Brett Kern. The Titans must ponder the future when sorting through Folk’s contract situation.

Projected Contract

Unsurprisingly, Spotrac does not have a projected contract for Folk. His last contract was a two-year agreement worth $5 million. I believe Folk would be searching for a one-year contract worth approximately $3.5 million.

Final verdict

The Titans should re-sign Folk. He was extremely reliable throughout the 2023 campaign. The Titans shouldn’t risk suffering through another period of cycling through unreliable kickers. Folk hasn’t shown any signs of his advancing age leading to a decline in play. Carthon should make a valiant effort to re-sign Folk!

Prediction

If Folk wants to continue playing, he’ll sign a one-year extension with the Titans.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Folk? Leave your opinion in the comments.