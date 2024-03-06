Update on Titans reported interest in free-agent OT Mekhi Becton

The Tennessee Titans will enter next week’s free agency period looking for at least one starting-caliber offensive tackle. Tony Pauline previously reported that the Titans may have interest in signing former first-round bust Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets. Pauline recently expanded on that report while making an appearance on Blaine & Mickey.

“The Titans are one of the teams that Becton’s team told me was an option,” Pauline said. “And he’s not gonna cost a whole lot. If you can get him to playing like his rookie year, he’s a good option at either the left or right side,” Pauline concluded.

Becton has suffered through a rollercoaster of a career. Injuries and performance-related inconsistencies have prevented him from reaching his potential. In truth, his situation is somewhat similar to Andre Dillard’s entering last year’s free agency period. That reclamation project failed miserably for the Titans. Should Ran Carthon be looking to take on a similar project, or should he opt for more of a sure thing?

Becton has started 30 career games in four seasons. Injuries forced the Jets to insert Becton into the starting lineup at left tackle this past campaign. While working under former Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter, Becton earned a lackluster overall grade of 53.2 from Pro Football Focus. Becton was credited with allowing 12.0 sacks, 50 pressures, and he was whistled for 18 penalties.

The Titans could attempt to lure Becton via a short-term deal and see if Bill Callahan could help him reach his potential. Spotrac projects Becton to sign a three-year contract worth $38.9 million. He would earn $12.9 million annually, about $2.9 million more per year than the Titans gave Dillard. I’d be shocked if Becton received that sizable commitment from a team in free agency. He’ll probably have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal.

Would you be in favor of the Titans bringing in Becton on a short-term contract?