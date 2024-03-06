Should the Titans re-sign CB Sean Murphy-Bunting?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Name: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Position: CB

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Murphy-Bunting

Sean Murphy-Bunting was a versatile workhorse for the Titans in 2023 after signing a one-year prove-it contract worth $5 million. Murphy-Bunting totaled 840 snaps, which accounted for 72.98% of all Titans defensive plays. Only four Titans defenders played more snaps than Murphy-Bunting did.

When the Titans were healthy, Murphy-Bunting commanded a role as a boundary corner opposite Kristian Fulton with Roger McCreary starting at nickel. Murphy-Bunting played 753 snaps out wide, with an additional 74 snaps near the line of scrimmage. Murphy-Bunting helped the Titans fill a need.

Murphy-Bunting matched a career-best eight pass breakups. He also recorded two interceptions, and helped create three total fumbles. Murphy-Bunting is a quality defender.

Why the Titans should let Murphy-Bunting walk

Murphy-Bunting was inconsistent in coverage. The former Central Michigan standout was credited with allowing 45 receptions on 69 targets for a completion percentage of 65.2%, according to Pro Football Focus. Those completions went for 628 yards, or an average of an explosive 14 yards per catch. Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a passer rating of 91.9 when targeting Murphy-Bunting, who was assigned a below-average coverage score of 54.4. from PFF.

Murphy-Bunting also missed three games through injury. It marked the third consecutive season that Murphy-Bunting has been sidelined for a significant portion (12 games played in 2022, nine in 2021). The Titans should be hesitant to sign Murphy-Bunting to a long-term contract.

Projected Contract

Spotrac projects Murphy-Bunting to sign a two-year contract worth $13.5 million. That would pay Murphy-Bunting an annual average salary of $6.7 million. Given that Murphy-Bunting is probably considered a league-average starting cornerback that played a ton of snaps in 2023, the estimated contract qualifies as fair. Murphy-Bunting would earn just $1.7 million more per season than he did in 2023.

Final verdict

The Titans should move on and attempt to upgrade the spot Murphy-Bunting occupied, unless he’s willing to return as a depth piece. His inconsistencies helped make up a below-average pass defense that allowed an 18th-ranked 227.4 air-yards per contest. The Titans are going to retool the cornerback position this offseason, both through free agency and the draft.

Prediction

I believe the Titans would have re-signed Murphy-Bunting by now if their intention was to retain him. It didn’t qualify as a hard deadline, but it’s worth acknowledging that the Titans allowed the void year of Murphy-Bunting’s contract to accelerate into 2024 by failing to re-sign him before Monday, February 19, inheriting a dead cap charge of $1.6 million. If the Titans intended to re-sign Murphy-Bunting, Carthon had a financially-related incentive to complete a extension weeks ago.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Murphy-Bunting? Leave your opinion in the comments.