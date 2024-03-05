Dane Brugler 2024 NFL mock draft

Dane Brugler, who is one of the best draft analysts out there, has done a post-NFL combine 2024 NFL mock draft. In this mock, he has the Tennessee Titans trading back with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings gave the Titans pick 11, pick 109, and a 2025 2nd-round pick. That’s a great deal for Tennessee, and I would love to see it come to fruition on draft night.

The Titans then used the 11th pick to take JC Lathan, OT, Alabama. The interesting thing here is that the three picks before the Titans picked were all offensive tackles. I do wonder if the Titans would be a little bit disappointed to get the 4th tackle off the board after moving back from seven when no tackles had been picked.

Here is what Brugler had to say about Latham:

If the Titans target offensive tackle in Round 1, they might feel comfortable trading back and adding picks because of the volume of options at the position. Latham didn’t test at the combine, but the 342-pounder looked outstanding in positional drills.

Would you be happy with this outcome?