Should the Titans re-sign CB Kristian Fulton?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Name: Kristian Fulton

Position: CB

Current Age: 25

Why the Titans should re-sign Fulton

What a divisive player. At times, the Titans received quality value out of Fulton as a second-round pick in the disastrous 2020 NFL Draft. When Fulton meets his performance ceiling, he’s a starting-caliber boundary cornerback. Throughout four seasons in Tennessee, Fulton has recorded 25 pass breakups and four interceptions. He’s showcased the speed and athleticism to cover dominant receivers one-versus-one.

The Titans need starting corners in a major way. Roger McCreary is the only top-three cornerback currently under contract. With Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed now unlikely to reach the open market, the crop of free-agent cornerbacks is looking thinner by the day.

Why the Titans should let Fulton walk

Fulton arguably suffered through his worst season as a Titan in 2023. Often looking like a player that was pressing at the expense of his coverage rules and assignments, Fulton did not meet expectations. Pro Football Focus assigned Fulton an overall defensive grade of 46.4, his worst mark through four campaigns.

Fulton was credited with allowing 37 receptions on 51 targets for an opposing quarterback completion percentage of 72.5%. Fulton gave up 577 receiving yards via those 37 catches, or an explosive 15.6 yards per catch. About 130 of those yards occurred after the catch, and Fulton was also credited with allowing three touchdowns.

Fulton has also been an injury prone player. Recurring soft tissue injuries have caused Fulton to miss 26 of 67 games. The former LSU standout has appeared in 41 career games, has never played a complete 16-or-17-game season, having missed a minimum of four games every season, and six games apiece in 2022 and 2023.

Projected Contract

Spotrac projects Fulton to sign a three-year contract worth $20 million. That would pay Fulton $6.7 million annually, and is similar to contracts signed by Chidobe Awuzie (3/21.7) and Avonte Maddox (3/22.5) in recent offseasons. Injuries and Fulton’s 2023 campaign makes it difficult to sort through what’s fair. Spotrac’s projected contract feels within the realm of possibility, but is also probably the ceiling for Fulton’s market. He may have to take a one-year prove-it deal if his market doesn’t materialize.

Final verdict

The Titans shouldn’t re-sign Fulton. The relationship has clearly run its course and the new front office/coaching staff didn’t initially bring Fulton into the fold. There will be plenty of mid-tier unrestricted free agent cornerbacks the Titans could sign instead. Awuzie, Kendall Fuller, Ronald Darby, and Rock Ya-Sin are just some of the free-agent cornerbacks with ties to the new Titans staff.

Prediction

The Titans and Fulton agree to mutually part ways. It’s difficult to imagine either party possessing interest in continuing their relationship. Fulton isn’t thrilled with how his tenure in Tennessee ended.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Fulton? Leave your opinion in the comments.