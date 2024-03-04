Should the Titans re-sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Free Agency Primer! The legal tampering period begins on March 11th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Ran Carthon now possesses full roster control and will collaborate with new head coach Brian Callahan on their vision for the 2024 Titans.

The Titans are currently scheduled to possess 24 free agents (19 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing starting inside linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Name: Azeez Al-Shaair

Position: LB

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Al-Shaair

General manager Ran Carthon signed Al-Shaair to a one-year contract worth $5 million last offseason after deciding to part ways with David Long Jr. and Zach Cunningham at the position. Carthon was familiar with Al-Shaair from their time spent together with the San Francisco 49ers. It proved to be an outstanding signing.

Al-Shaair thrived as an unquestioned every-down starter for the first time in his career. The former undrafted free agent out of FAU was a workhorse for the Titans defense, appearing in all 17 games, totaling personal-highs in tackles with 163. Al-Shaair ranked fifth in the league in tackles.

Pro Football Focus assigned Al-Shaair a run-defending grade of 73.7. He showcased a violent downhill trigger and often executed his assignments. In coverage, Al-Shaair allowed 44 receptions on 57 targets for 390 yards and an average of 8.9 yards per catch.

Why the Titans should let Al-Shaair walk

The Titans received outstanding value on Al-Shaair’s one-year contract, but the price tag has undeniably increased this offseason. Al-Shaair wisely bet on himself and is now positioned to demand a raise on the open market, whether in Tennessee or elsewhere. Do the Titans appreciate Al-Shaair for his service and move in a different direction at off-ball linebacker, or does Carthon meet his increased asking price?

Al-Shaair generally played well, but was inconsistent in spurts. Are the Titans comfortable with committing a long-term, multi-year contract after one year of proven production as an every-down player? Al-Shaair won’t be looking to sign another one-year contract.

Projected Contract

Spotrac doesn’t have a market projection for Al-Shaair. After researching linebacker price tags, we anticipate Al-Shaair signing an approximate three-year contract worth $21 million. The $7 million annual price tag would be $2 million above what the Titans paid Al-Shaair throughout 2023.

Final verdict

The Titans should re-sign Al-Shaair. He was a quality playmaker with versatility, three-down abilities and speed at the position. Al-Shaair’s asking price should be reasonable for a Titans front office flushed with $85-plus million in cap space. It’ll be interesting to see how the new coaching staff values Al-Shaair. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson values linebacker play after coaching Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith with the Baltimore Ravens.

Prediction

The Titans re-sign Al-Shaair to a reasonable two-or-three-year contract. If Carthon opts against reuniting with Al-Shaair, it’s because he signed Patrick Queen to a lucrative contract in free agency that carries a price tag around $17 million annually. The Titans can get better value by re-signing Al-Shaair.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Al-Shaair? Leave your opinion in the comments.