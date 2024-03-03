NFL Combine results: The Titans aren’t getting Adonai Mitchell in the second round

Early on in the 2024 NFL mock draft process, the two most popular picks for the Tennessee Titans were Notre Dame OT Joe Alt in the first round and Texas WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round. The dream of getting Mitchell in the second died yesterday when he ran a 4.34 40 at the NFL combine. That time probably makes him the fourth receiver off the board. The first three receivers are most likely going to go in the top 10. There is no shot the fourth receiver will make it all the way to the second round.

Mitchell’s college teammate, Xavier Worthy, also helped his draft stock by setting the NFL combine by running a 4.22 forty. It will be interesting to see how far that pushes him up draft boards.

There were plenty of receivers that ran 4.4 or better yesterday. The included:

Brian Thomas, Jr. LSU 4.34

Tez Walker, North Carolina 4.36

Jacob Cowing, Arizona 4.38

Xavier Legette, South Carolina 4.39

Ladd McConkey. Georgia 4.4

Anthony Gould, Oregon State 4.4

The Titans will still have the opportunity to get a guy who can stretch the field with their second pick, it just won’t be Mitchell.