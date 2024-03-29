Titans announce 2024 offseason workout schedule

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 offseason workout program schedule was released on Friday.

The offseason workout dates for all 32 teams:



Because the Titans employ a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan, the team is permitted to begin its offseason workout program one week earlier than teams with a returning head coach. The Titans will essentially hold a voluntary veteran minicamp in addition to their mandatory version. That’s a nice benefit for Callahan and Co. to take advantage of.

Here’s a look at the dates for Tennessee’s offseason program, per NFL.com:

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Dates for rookie minicamp haven’t been announced yet, but the league schedule indicates that teams are permitted to hold rookie minicamp on either the first or second weekend in early May following the NFL draft, which takes place from April 25-27. That will provide us with our first opportunity to see the 2024 rookie class in action.