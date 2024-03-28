2024 NFL Draft: 4 EDGE the Titans could draft at No. 38 overall

The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2024 NFL Draft with a sizable need at EDGE. Denico Autry’s decision to join the Houston Texans in unrestricted free agency has created an early-down hole opposite Harold Landry III. Arden Key is best utilized as a rotational rusher, and Rashad Weaver isn’t a great fit for an expanded role.

With that in mind, we’ve swiftly identified four pass rushers the Titans could consider drafting at No. 38 overall.

DARIUS ROBINSON | MISSOURI

Robinson produced a career-high 8.5 sacks at Missouri this season as a versatile inside-outside weapon. Robinson is physical, violent, and powerful as a pass rusher. He’s not the twitchiest defender, but his alignment-versatile position reminds me a little of what Autry offered the Titans. If Robinson, who’s garnering some late first-round buzz, remains on the board at 38, the Titans should strongly consider drafting him.

Darius Robinson is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 60 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



MARSHAWN KNEELAND | WESTERN MICHIGAN

Kneeland is cut from a similar cloth in the sense that he’d give the Titans a different body type opposite Landry and Key. I think that’s appealing to Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson as he continues searching for different players to fill different roles.

Kneeland produced a career-high 4.5 sacks this campaign for the Broncos, bringing his career total to 13 quarterback takedowns. Kneeland consistently makes plays in the backfield. He’s an outstanding run defender, which would allow him to pair with Key nicely as two players with different body types and skill sets.

BRALEN TRICE | WASHINGTON

Trice showcased his talents to a national audience by sacking Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers twice in the College Football Playoff’s Sugar Bowl. Trice is also plenty athletic. The Huskies defender ran an outstanding 4.72 40 at the NFL Combine at nearly 250 pounds. Trice plays with a high motor and great hands, and he could appear on Tennessee’s shortlist at 38 overall.

CHRIS BRASWELL | ALABAMA

Braswell flashes terrific power on tape, a trait he pairs with first-step explosiveness and short-area quickness. Braswell produced career-highs in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) while playing opposite expected top-10 pick Dallas Turner this past season. Braswell is projected to be drafted in the range of Tennessee’s second-round pick.