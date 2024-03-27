2024 NFL Draft: Titans meet with LSU WR Malik Nabers

The Tennessee Titans met with LSU Tigers wide receiver prospect Malik Nabers according to a report from Cameron Wolfe. The meeting occurred on Tuesday, the day before LSU’s Pro Day (3/27). Nabers met with various other teams that own top-10 selections, including the New York Giants, who are slated to pick one overall (No. 6) before the Titans (No. 7).

LSU star WR Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants last night + met with Patriots, Titans, Jets & Jaguars yesterday ahead of today’s Pro Day, per sources. He will meet with Cardinals post-workout today.



Nabers, a projected top-10 pick, will run the 40 & routes for NFL teams today. pic.twitter.com/LxX001TPzg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2024

Nobody expects the Titans to draft a receiver with the seventh overall selection after general manager Can Carthon signed Calvin Ridley. It’s worth noting that Titans head coach Brian Callahan is self-admittedly a huge fan of receivers, and once voted in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Ja’Marr Chase ahead of Penei Sewell. We can’t totally rule out Nabers if he’s still on the board given Callahan’s affection for pass catchers.

Nabers produced 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns for an explosive Tigers offense this past season. Nabers pairs explosiveness with rare acceleration and strength. Nabers is an outstanding route runner that routinely creates post-catch yards for himself.

The Titans still have a long-term need at receiver opposite Ridley given that the aging DeAndre Hopkins is entering a contract year. In other draft news, the Titans will host Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt on an in-person visit. Tennessee’s draft-weekend plan is becoming clearer with news of each meeting.