Titans plan to use Calvin Ridley like Bengals use Ja’Marr Chase

I love Brian Callahan

By Jimmy Morris
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Brian Callahan era is going to be unlike anything we have ever seen with the Tennessee Titans. This is going to be an innovative offensive team. The Titans have never been that in the 20+ years they have been in Nashville. It’s going to be awesome.

Kevin Clark of ESPN asked Callahan how the Titans plan to use Calvin Ridley. Callahan said it will be much like how the Cincinnati Bengals use Ja’Marr Chase:

From Callahan’s answer:

He’s (Ridley’s) got great quickness. He’s got great speed. He can run all the different routes. You saw some of that in Jacksonville. He can win outside. He can win inside. He’s got a lot of different things he can do well.

Callahan also talked about the importance of Ridley and Will Levis being in constant communication during OTAs and the offseason program to build chemistry like what Chase and Joe Burrow have. Ridley wants to be a star, and this staff is going to tailor what they do on offense to his strengths. It’s going to be really full to watch!

