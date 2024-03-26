The Brian Callahan era is going to be unlike anything we have ever seen with the Tennessee Titans. This is going to be an innovative offensive team. The Titans have never been that in the 20+ years they have been in Nashville. It’s going to be awesome.

Kevin Clark of ESPN asked Callahan how the Titans plan to use Calvin Ridley. Callahan said it will be much like how the Cincinnati Bengals use Ja’Marr Chase:

I asked Brian Callahan about Calvin Ridley.



"You're looking at a very similar role to what Ja'Marr played."



That got us into a great discussion on QB-WR chemistry, Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning and the communicaiton that makes an offense great. *Awesome* This Is Football today. pic.twitter.com/RsjyFjMW5Q — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 26, 2024

From Callahan’s answer:

He’s (Ridley’s) got great quickness. He’s got great speed. He can run all the different routes. You saw some of that in Jacksonville. He can win outside. He can win inside. He’s got a lot of different things he can do well.

Callahan also talked about the importance of Ridley and Will Levis being in constant communication during OTAs and the offseason program to build chemistry like what Chase and Joe Burrow have. Ridley wants to be a star, and this staff is going to tailor what they do on offense to his strengths. It’s going to be really full to watch!