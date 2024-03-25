Titans HC Brian Callahan speaks on Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, acquisitions on defense

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke with Paul Kuharsky at the annual NFL owners meetings. There are several intriguing nuggets mentioned in this article. Most notably, Callahan sees Dillon Radunz as a guard. He mentioned Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan perhaps battling to start at right tackle (yikes). He also talked about adding pass rushers, safeties, and linebackers through the second wave of free agency, or via the 2024 NFL Draft.

Callahan also spoke on various offseason acquisitions starting with running back Tony Pollard:

“Pair up Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears together, that’s a pretty formidable one-two punch that can score touchdowns,” Callahan said. “They have some explosiveness and can make you miss. They can catch the ball out of the backfield. They’re interchangeable with different skill sets. They add something unique to the offense.”

Callahan also expressed interest over the signing of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

“Really excited about Calvin [Ridley]. His speed, his ability to get in and out of breaks and separate are really top level. He brings a different element to our offense that we really needed.”

The conversation between Callahan and Kuharsky then shifted to the defense, where the Titans are reportedly acquiring cornerback L’Jarius Sneed through trade. Callahan didn’t speak on Sneed because the trading is still pending a physical. He did speak about other acquisitions on a defense that will be overseen by new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

“We’ve made some substantial efforts to improve the defense,” Callahan said. “Our intentions at the corner position [in reference to Sneed]. We had some other targets, especially up front [Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry, confirmed by Ran Carthon here] that we tried to bring back. Just like any free agency period, you don’t get everybody you target. We went elsewhere and that’s just the nature of it. We’re excited about the guys we added. We added some speed and aggressiveness.”

Kudos to Kuharsky for getting such great information out of Callahan. Hopefully Carthon and Callahan will speak about Sneed formally soon. Sneed’s introductory press conference could be scheduled for later this week.