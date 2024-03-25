2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host OT Joe Alt on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans will host Notre Dame offensive tackle prospect Joe Alt on a pre-draft visit in Nashville according to a tweet from Paul Kuharsky. Alt is expected to garner strong consideration from the Titans with the No. 7 overall selection.

Joe Alt, as one would expect, will be one of the #Titans' 30 visits to Nashville. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 25, 2024

Kuharsky spoke with new Titans head coach Brian Callahan at the NFL’s annual owner meetings. General manager Ran Carthon is also in attendance. That’s presumably where news of Alt’s impending visit to Nashville surfaced.

Offensive tackle is currently the Titans’ No. 1 need entering the 2024 NFL Draft, which is approximately one month away. The Titans surprisingly haven’t addressed the position in free agency despite having needs at both left and right tackle. Carthon has instead focused on wide receiver (Calvin Ridley), cornerback (L’Jarius Sneed & Chido Awuzie), and center (Lloyd Cushenberry).

The Titans released Andre Dillard from his contract earlier this offseason. That means Jaelyn Duncan, Nicholas Petit-Frere, sometimes-guard Dillon Radunz, and swing depth signing Saahdiq Charles as the tackles on the roster. That is less than ideal.

Alt possesses the physical stature, strength, and movement skills necessary to develop into a franchise left tackle. Alt would be plug-and-play next to Peter Skoronski at left guard. Just imagine that All-Pro ceiling tandem working with new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Alt was a standout performer at the NFL Combine. The North Oaks, Minnesota native ran the 40 in a blazing-fast 5.07 seconds with an elite 1.74 10-yard split. Alt also leaped a 9-foot-4 broad jump.

Alt’s visit to Nashville brings him one step closer to being the Titans’ 2024 first-round pick.