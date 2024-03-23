Jeffery Simmons reacts to the L’Jarius Sneed trade

One of the first things Ran Carthon talked about at his introductory press conference back in 2023 was Jeffery Simmons. At that time Simmons was set to play on his fifth-year option. Carthon said his first order of business was to make sure Big Jeff was a member of the Tennessee Titans long-term. He got that done very quickly when Simmons signed a 4-year, $94 million contract extension.

Simmons is now arguably the face of this franchise, so it is a good idea to keep him happy. Well, Carthon is doing just that with the trade for L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs last night:

That secondary!!! Yes lawd! Help me help you! — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) March 23, 2024

A good secondary is a defensive lineman’s best friend. Having what Paul Kuharsky said “might be the best CB trio in of Tennessee era” will make Simmons’s job up front a little bit easier. Giving Big Jeff and Harold Landry a couple of extra seconds to get to the quarterback will no doubt lead to more sacks and more turnovers.