L’Jarius Sneed trade: Did the Titans just acquire the best corner in football?

Is L’Jarius Sneed the best cornerback in football? Eric Eager thinks so:

L’Jarius Sneed was the best corner in football last year, and the #Chiefs traded him for a bag of baseballs instead of paying him $20 apy, but I have #Chiefs fans telling me they are giving Trey Smith a second contract after Robert Hunt got 5/100. — Eric Eager (@ericeager_) March 23, 2024

Oh, and this from Adam Schefter:

Here’s the type of CB that the Titans are acquiring: L’Jarius Sneed didn’t allow a touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage last season until the Chiefs’ divisional-round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/cSPTIZfkhi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

There is so much to love about this move. Ran Carthon is telling us with his moves this offseason that he is shooting for a quick rebuild. They aren’t planning on waiting until 2025 to complete. They are going after it this year. There are still holes to fill, but they are giving out a lot of money to put Brian Callahan and his coaching staff in the best position to succeed right away. It makes so much sense when you have a quarterback on his rookie deal.

There are still holes to fill on this Tennessee Titans roster. On offense they still need probably two offensive tackles and a wide receiver. One defense they still need another pass rusher, another inside linebacker, and a safety. Some of that will come in the draft - hopefully the offensive tackle and the wide receiver with those first two picks - and some of that will still come in free agency.

Anyway you look at it, any narrative that the Titans are cheap and never want to spend money should be dead and gone forever!