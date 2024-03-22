L’Jarius Sneed trade rumors: Titans acquire Chiefs corner for 2025 third-round pick

[UPDATE] - This is a great deal for the Titans:

Sources: Here are the terms on L'Jarius Sneed’s new contract extension with the #Titans:



$19M APY over 4 years

$55M guaranteed



MASSIVE https://t.co/swZliQ9vyk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2024

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a trade that will send cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft. This deal has been rumored to be close for about a week now. The holdup before was reportedly the contract for Sneed. Apparently, they have gotten that ironed out.

The Titans will have a completely revamped secondary when the 2024 NFL season opens. They signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year contract at the start of free agency. Now they are bringing in Sneed.

It will be interesting to see the terms of Sneed’s contract when they are reported. Every big deal Ran Carthon has done to this point has had the majority of the money in the first two years. That makes sense with the Titans' current cap situation. The deal for Sneed will probably follow that same pattern.

Ran had to get this deal done without giving up any capital in the 2024 NFL Draft with them already not having a third-round pick after trading up to get Will Levis last year. He accomplished that. Now we will see if he wants to move around in the draft to pick up additional picks, or if there is a player available at number seven that he thinks is worth more than additional draft capital.