NFL free agency: Kristian Fulton signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans picked Fulton in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fulton showed flashes of being a really good player but could never consistently put it together. He also had a big problem staying on the field.

Turron Davenport says that Fulton had offers from multiple teams, but ultimately chose the Chargers. With the way teams need corners, it’s no surprise he was drawing a lot of interest. Maybe a change of scenery will do him some good.

The Titans still need to add at least one more corner either in the draft or free agency. They have been heavily rumored to be in on Kansas City Chiefs corner Li’Jarius Sneed but things seem to be on hold on that front for now. Things will probably ramp up again around the 2024 NFL Draft.