2024 NFL Draft: Titans are hosting these four prospects on pre-draft visits

We’ve reached the pre-draft meeting season of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans sent head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon to Alabama’s Pro Day earlier this week. Someone in the comments section of that article asked about Top 30 visits, prompting me to write this. The Titans are currently slated to host the following four prospects on pre-draft visits to Nashville:

JARVIS BROWNLEE JR. | CB | LOUISVILLE

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is a cornerback prospect with inside-outside versatility. His size (5-10, 194) indicates he’ll play the nickel at the next level, but some NFL teams are telling Brownlee Jr. that they believe he can play outside as well. The Titans also met with Brownlee Jr. at the Senior Bowl, meaning his visit to Nashville will be his second meeting with the Titans. Brownlee Jr. was competitive in Mobile. The former Florida State transfer totaled 21 pass breakups and three interceptions in two campaigns at Louisville.

#Titans NFL Draft News: Tennessee is slated to host Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on a 30 Visit.



5-11, 194 pound CB with intriguing inside-outside versatility. Titans also met with Brownlee Jr. at @SeniorBowl, where he had an interception during the game. Big-time playmaker. pic.twitter.com/McnScmClJO — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 19, 2024

KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE | CB | MISSOURI

Kris Abrams-Draine is cut from a similar cloth as Brownlee Jr. He has inside-outside versatility, but is likely a nickel corner due to 5-foot-11 and 179 pound measurements at the NFL Combine. Abrams-Draine also participated in Mobile, meaning the Titans are scheduling a second meeting with the Tigers standout. Abrams-Draine ran a 4.42 at the NFL Combine. Abrams-Draine has outstanding ball skills, having accumulated 40 career passes defensed and seven interceptions at Missouri. Abrams-Draine also has 32 career kick/punt returns under his belt.

#Titans NFL Draft News: Tennessee is slated to host Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine on a Top 30 Visit, per source.



5-11, 180 pound CB ran a 4.44 40 with a 1.53 10-yard split. Titans also met with Abrams-Draine at @SeniorBowl. pic.twitter.com/6Gi7CppcUL — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2024

MCKINNLEY JACKSON | DT | TEXAS A&M

The Titans have a sizable need next to Jeffery Simmons despite signing Sebastian Joseph-Day to a short-term contract. McKinnley Jackson is the lone defensive tackle prospect with a confirmed visit to Nashville thus far. I personally think Jackson is one of the more underrated interior defenders in this class. Jackson totaled 91 tackles, 15.5 for a loss, and 7.5 career sacks for the Aggies.

Texas A&M @AggieFootball defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson to visit #Titans this week. Team captain had 27 tackles, 5 1/2 for losses and three sacks @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2024

MARSHAWN LLOYD | RB | USC

This one qualifies as a surprise considering the Titans already roster Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. MarShawn Lloyd projects as a top-75 pick, so this isn’t a late-round gem at running back. Whispers indicate the Titans could be looking for a “finisher” at the position. Lloyd checks boxes as a 220-pound ball carrier.