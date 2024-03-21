Titans HC Brian Callahan & GM Ran Carthon Attend Alabama’s Pro Day

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan were present for the Alabama Crimson Tide Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon. It’s particularly notable because there were a ton of important Pro Days occurring simultaneously, including Texas, USC, and Ohio State. There are a number of prospects the Titans’ decision makers could have been closely observing.

Spies from the college ranks have passed along this picture of Brian Callahan at Alabama Pro Day.



(spies are @mattstahl97 doing his job) pic.twitter.com/6vSNFaVevv — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) March 20, 2024

Carthon was one of five NFL general managers in attendance, according to Senior Bowl overseer Jim Nagy. Nagy also reported that Callahan was one of four head coaches in Tuscaloosa. The Titans were better-represented at Alabama’s Pro Day than any other NFL team.

Offensive tackle JC Latham may have been the center of Tennessee’s focus. The Titans still have sizable needs at both left and right tackle through the first wave of unrestricted free agency. Latham is a starting-caliber right tackle with outstanding size, athleticism, and strength. It’s within the realm of possibility that Latham is a top two-or-three offensive tackle prospect on their big board.

EDGE rusher Dallas Turner also qualifies as intriguing. Turner is largely considered the best overall defensive prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Titans have a need at the position after letting Denico Autry get away in free agency. It would be surprising if the Titans drafted a defensive player at No. 7 overall, but that’s the range Turner is expected to be drafted in, and the Titans have a hole opposite Harold Landry. If the draft falls a certain order, the Titans may consider taking Turner.

Other participating prospects the Titans may have observed include cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, defensive end Chris Braswell, defensive tackle Justin Egoigbe, and others.