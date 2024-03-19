2024 NFL Free Agency: Titans to host CB Tre’Davious White on visit

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to host former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White on a free-agent visit according to a report from Adam Schefter. The Titans still have a huge need at cornerback despite signing Chidobe Awuzie. White would be a worthwhile addition on a low-cost, short-term contract.

Former Bills All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White is visiting the Rams today, and is scheduled to meet later this week with the Titans and Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

The 29-year-old White was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, the same campaign he led the league in interceptions. White followed that accomplishment with a second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 as a Second-Team All-Pro selection. It’s unfortunately been downhill for White ever since.

White suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury approximately midway through 2021. It impacted White throughout the 2022 season, limiting him to six regular-season games. White then suffered a serious season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 this past season.

White has only played in 21 of a possible 51 contests over the previous three campaigns — only 10 of 34 across 2022 and 2023. That’s precisely why the Bills released White from his contract approximately one week ago. White is also scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, as Schefter’s tweet notes. Former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is the Giants’ DC.

The Titans desperately require another boundary veteran corner opposite Awuzie. Roger McCreary is best suited to play the nickel. Tre Avery and Eric Garror are the other corners on the roster. Not ideal. General manager Ran Carthon should sign White to a short-term contract if his medical checks are positive, and his financial demands are reasonable.