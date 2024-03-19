Seahawks sign former Titans safety K’Von Wallace

Safety K’Von Wallace won’t be returning to the Tennessee Titans next season. The Seattle Seahawks are signing Wallace to a one-year contract according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Veteran DB K’Von Wallace is signing a one-year deal with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2024

Wallace played quality football for the Titans down the stretch of the 2023 campaign. He was claimed off waivers following the Kevin Byard trade and helped keep things together in the defensive backfield. From Week 11 onward, Pro Football Focus assigned Wallace an overall defensive grade of 75.9.

Wallace was especially effective in coverage when Amani Hooker went down with injury. The former Clemson standout earned a coverage grade of 77.9, having allowed just 7.5 yards per reception. Wallace was credited with giving up just one touchdown, and also had two passes defensed.

The Titans weren’t expected to re-sign Wallace once he reached the open market. General manager Ran Carthon still has a big hole on the roster opposite Hooker though. Safety Terrell Edmunds is another free agent that isn’t expected back.

The Titans have flirted with Marcus Maye and Justin Simmons, but neither player has signed a contract in Tennessee quite yet. Elijah Molden is the only other safety on the roster, and he’s more of a third-safety/nickel hybrid. The Titans must now officially replace Wallace by signing a veteran replacement.