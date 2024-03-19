NFL free agency: Titans reportedly signing Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly agreed to terms with DT Sebastian Joseph-Day:

Following his visit yesterday, Sebastian Joseph-Day has agreed to terms with the Tennessee #Titans on a one year deal according to @ChaseYourLegend — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 19, 2024

Melo had a good profile of Joseph-Day when he wrote about the visit:

Joseph-Day broke into the league as a sixth-round choice of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. Joseph-Day cashed in on four productive seasons with the Rams by signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s when things went haywire for Joseph-Day professionally.

This signing fills a major need the Titans had on the defensive line. They still have needs at every other level of the defense. Ran Carthon will certainly fill some of those needs with the remaining free agents and some on day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The terms of the contract haven’t come out yet, but I can’t imagine there is going to be a ton of money there. The Titans still have plenty of money to fill their remaining needs.