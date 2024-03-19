2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s post-free agency picks

Mel Kiper has released an updated 2024 NFL mock draft this morning. He has the Tennessee Titans picking Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame with the 7th overall pick. That pick is a no-brainer with the way the first six picks played out in this draft. Kiper has the first three picks in the draft being quarterbacks and the next three being wide receivers. Alt is the easy pick in that scenario.

Of course, there are all the J.J. McCarthy rumors swirling around. It sounds more and more likely that he will get picked before the Titans pick at 7. The Alt pick is less of a no-brainer in that scenario because even with the addition of Calvin Ridley, the Titans could still use a young receiver on the roster.

Here is what Kiper had to say about the pick: