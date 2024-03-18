Titans host DT Sebastian Joseph-Day on free-agent visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on a free-agent visit on Monday according to a report from Field Yates. Sources later confirmed the visit to Music City Miracles. General manager Ran Carthon continues to do his homework on potential veteran additions.

Some free agent visits from Monday included:



Texans: DE Mario Edwards

Colts: S Mike Edwards

Dolphins: G Phil Haynes

Titans: DT Sebastian Joseph Day — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2024

Joseph-Day is a 300-plus pound run-stuffing defensive tackle. The Titans have had a need at that position since Teair Tart’s midseason departure. They currently lack an in-house option at the position. Keondre Coburn, T.K. McLendon Jr. and Quinton Bohanna are the players at that position on the roster. That is not ideal.

Joseph-Day broke into the league as a sixth-round choice of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. Joseph-Day cashed in on four productive seasons with the Rams by signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s when things went haywire for Joseph-Day professionally.

The Chargers signed Joseph-Day to help improve a run defense that allowed a 30th-ranked 138.9 rushing yards per contest the season prior. The Chargers however got worse in that department, regressing to allow a 28th-worst 145.8 ground yards per outing. There was plenty of blame to go around, but Pro Football Focus assigned Joseph-Day a below average run-stopping grade of 49.3.

Joseph-Day showcased minimal improvement throughout 2023. The Chargers released him in December, less than two completed seasons into his three-year contract. Joseph-Day latched on with the San Francisco 49ers, advancing to the Super Bowl to conclude his season.

Joseph-Day also played through injuries for the Chargers. He was diagnosed with an MCL injury approximately halfway through his debut season in Los Angeles. The Titans likely conducted a medical check throughout his visit.

Carthon hosted multiple veterans on Monday, welcoming offensive linemen Andrus Peat in addition to Joseph-Day. The Titans also previously hosted safety Marcus Maye. Inside linebacker Jerome Baker visited Nashville, and Chase Young was scheduled to visit. Young canceled his visit after signing with the New Orleans Saints. The Titans let Baker leave, who quickly signed with the next team he visited, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans still possess multiple holes on the roster, particularly across the offensive line, at cornerback and safety, inside linebacker, EDGE, and defensive tackle. Carthon has slowed down in free agency since signing Calvin Ridley to a mega four-year contract. If the Titans are to be even remotely competitive in 2024, multiple upgrades are still required.