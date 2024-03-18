NFL free agency: Chase Young signs with the Saints

Chase Young is reportedly signing with the New Orleans Saints. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Saints are giving Young a 1-year $13 million fully guaranteed deal. It’s surprising that a team would be willing to do that for Young - especially considering the San Francisco 49ers apparently didn’t make much of an effort to keep him even after giving up a 3rd round pick to get him at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Young was rumored to be visiting the Tennessee Titans last week. After seeing the terms of the deal that he got today, I am not surprised that he didn’t sign here.

With that being said, the Titans are eventually going to have to sign some defensive players. They still have needs on the defensive line, EDGE, inside linebacker, cornerback, and safety. They are good other than that.

Young was the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. In 43 career games, he has just 16.5 sacks. 7.5 of those came in his rookie season.