Titans hosting veteran OL Andrus Peat on free-agent visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting free-agent offensive linemen Andrus Peat on a visit according to a report from Ian Rapoport. The 30-year-old Peat is a veteran that entered the league as the 13th pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft. If healthy, Peat would be a quality addition to the offensive line.

#Saints veteran free agent guard Andrus Peat, who has started 102 games in New Orleans since 2015, is visiting the #Titans today, source said. They've already made a couple OL additions, perhaps another? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

It’s been a rollercoaster for Peat, who has struggled with consistency and injury. Peat accepted a pay cut with the Saints last offseason in order to protect his spot on the roster. Peat reduced his $11.825 million base salary to $1.5 million, receiving a roster bonus of $4 million, for a total pay reduction of $6.3 million.

Peat was demoted to third-string offensive line before the season began, but eventually found himself as the starting left tackle after first-round bust Trevor Penning continued to struggle. Peat hadn’t played left tackle since college. He delivered high-quality results, all things considered.

Peat played 715 total snaps at left tackle. Pro Football Focus credited Peat with allowing just two sacks, 30 pressures, and eight hits. Peat earned an acceptable pass-pro grade of 54.5. That’s significantly better than the 47.4 grade Andre Dillard earned.

It’s difficult to say where the Titans would envision Peat playing on their offensive line with any sense of certainty, but it’s probably not left tackle. Peat has primarily played left guard throughout his career, but the Titans have Peter Skoronski in that spot. The Titans would likely view Peat as a right guard or right tackle, although he’s seldom played those positions professionally.

Switching from left to right guard wouldn’t be overly difficult for Peat, who’s played thousands of snaps at left guard. The Titans could upgrade that spot, with Daniel Brunskill and Dillon Radunz currently expected to compete for the starting right guard gig. Alternatively, perhaps Peat could play right tackle after playing on the left in 2023, but that would be a huge projection based on his lack of experience.

The Titans are also scheduled to host safety Marcus Maye and EDGE Chase Young on free-agent visits Monday afternoon. Peat, Maye, and Young all have something in common. They’ve all experienced fairly significant injuries in recent memory. The Titans’ medical staff will likely thoroughly examine Young, Maye, and Peat before signing any of them in free agency.