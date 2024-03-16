L’Jarius Sneed trade rumors: Conflicting reports on a deal between the Chiefs and Colts

Earlier in March, the Kansas City Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed. That allows the Chiefs to retain his services for a 1-year $19.8 million guaranteed contract. It also allows them to trade the talented cornerback if they get the right offer. Of course, whatever team trades for him is going to have to give up draft compensation and give Sneed a huge contract.

There were some rumblings this week that the Tennessee Titans were in on Sneed, but Paul Kuharsky shut that down last night.

This morning, Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports reported that the Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts were finalizing a deal for Sneed. However, Stephen Holder who covers the Colts for ESPN said this morning that there is no trade in place for Sneed. Who will end up being right? Time will tell.

It never made much sense to me that the Titans would be in on trading for Sneed. They have plenty of money, but they don’t have a lot of draft capital as they currently only have two picks in the top 100. It is hard to see a scenario where they would be able to get Sneed without giving up one of those two picks.

If Sneed does end up with the Colts, hopefully, it is because they gave up way too many picks and give him a contract that crushes their salary cap this year and moving forward. Over The Cap currently has the Colts with just over $22 million in cap space for 2024.