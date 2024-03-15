NFL free agency: Titans cut Andre Dillard

In a move that took longer than most people expected, Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have cut Andre Dillard. The move will save the Titans close to $3 million against the salary cap. Dillard will count $7.7 million against the Titans salary cap in 2024.

The Titans gave him too much money last year, but it was really something they had to do. They were desperate for an offensive tackle. Dillard, a former first-round pick, wasn’t great with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was at least serviceable. Tennessee would have loved for him to be serviceable last year. Instead, he was one of the worst offensive tackles in the NFL.

I never like to question effort, but it sure looked like he was mailing it in at times last season - especially when he was re-inserted into the starting lineup.

When they didn’t cut him leading up to today, I thought maybe new offensive line coach Bill Callahan saw something in Dillard. Apparently, that was not the case.

Offensive tackle remains the biggest of many needs for the 2024 Titans.