The Titans got an alpha receiver in Calvin Ridley

I have a #source inside the building with the Tennessee Titans. I texted him after Calvin Ridley’s presser and told him it was the best presser in Titans’ history. His response:

We haven’t had a receiver with this much swag...he will keep us on our toes

If you haven’t watched Ridley’s introductory press conference yet, stop reading this right now, click here, and watch it, and then come back.

Swag. Alpha. Motivated. Those are the three words you walk away with after watching that presser. He admitted that money was a big motivating factor in why he chose the Titans. That’s honesty. You don’t always get that from players. I love it.

He stopped short of slamming the Jacksonville Jaguars for the way they treated him last season, but you could tell there were some issues there. Ridley said the Titans are going to treat him like a grown man. Plus, Titans’ fans don’t ridiculously yell the name of their county when the team makes a big play.

Here are some of my favorite moments from today:

Calvin Ridley “I’m a believer in everyone on my team. We gonna work to be good and kick their ass” #Titans pic.twitter.com/DmnfwmKJUj — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) March 15, 2024

New @Titans receiver @CalvinRidley1 used to eat chicken wings and mac & cheese before games when he was with the @AtlantaFalcons.



He’s since changed his pregame meal. pic.twitter.com/TeD7QlO0AW — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 15, 2024

If Ridley produces here, and I think he will, he has the chance to quickly become one of the biggest fan favorites in franchise history. This team has been starved for an alpha receiver with his swag for so long. They had it for a minute in A.J. Brown. Here’s to hoping Ridley makes up for what we lost when A.J. was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.