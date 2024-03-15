Mike Vrabel hired by Cleveland Browns as a consultant

Mike Vrabel, who the national media told us would only be without a job for five minutes if the Tennessee Titans fired him, has finally landed a job. He will be a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. Ian Rapoport, who broke this news, doesn’t give any more details than he was hired as a consultant:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have hired Mike Vrabel to serve as a consultant for the Browns, per me and @TomPelissero. The former #Titans coach and Coach of the Year had been with them in Indy at the Combine and will work them this season. pic.twitter.com/W8N0HQJOLB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

This does reunite Vrabel with Jim Schwartz who served as a defensive consultant for the Titans for two years while Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans.

In all seriousness, I do believe that Mike Vrabel is a good coach. The thing that brought his tenure to an end here was the fact that he wasn’t willing to evolve with the times in the NFL. He can clearly motivate players and has some game-planning strengths - especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Vrabel will most likely get another shot at a head coaching job in the next couple of cycles.