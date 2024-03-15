2024 NFL Draft trade: Vikings acquire extra first round pick from Texans

Earlier this morning it was announced that the Minnesota Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick from the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are the terms of the trade:

Draft trade! The #Vikings have acquired the #Texans’ first-round pick (No. 23 overall) for a package that includes second-rounders this year and next, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Minnesota gets:

No. 23

No. 232



Houston gets:

No. 42

No. 188

2nd-rounder in ‘25 pic.twitter.com/Oc2zQnCgCK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2024

It is widely assumed that the Vikings are trying to load up to move up in the first round to get a quarterback. There has even been buzz today that the first four picks in this draft could all be quarterbacks. The first three picks are going to be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels - in some order will be the first three picks.

J.J. McCarthy and the Arizona Cardinals are the wild cards here. Will the Vikings, or some other team, be willing to trade into the top 5 to draft McCarthy? Will the Cardinals be willing to trade the 4th pick and effectively Marvin Harrison, Jr.?

For the Tennessee Titans, the best case scenario is that four quarterbacks go off the board before they pick. That pretty much ensures that they will have a chance to get either one of the top 3 receivers in this draft or the first offensive tackle off the board.